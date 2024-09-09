Gov’t urges vigilance in schools as investigations continue into recent fire incidents

The parents of the 19 learners who tragically lost their lives in the fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy are yet to identify their children, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has announced.

He stated that they will be proceeding to Naromoru for autopsy and processing and will also receive mental health and psychosocial support to help them cope with their loss.

The devastating fire, which occurred in the boys’ dormitory, resulted in the loss of 21 lives.

Two boys died in the hospital while undergoing treatment, and 19 others were recovered from the burnt dormitory.

The Academy had a total of 330 boarders—166 girls and 164 boys. All the girls have been sent home to their families, and all the boys have been accounted for.

Mwaura extended the Government’s deepest condolences to the families affected by this catastrophe and expressed sympathy for those injured and those who witnessed the horrific event.

He also extended gratitude to everyone who has supported the affected children, including the school community and neighbouring residents.

In response to the incident, Mwaura noted that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the government pathologist are conducting investigations and scientific analysis. He assured that further updates would be provided as information becomes available.

On Saturday night, a separate fire broke out at Isiolo Girls High School during an entertainment session.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, although three students suffered minor injuries and are currently stable after receiving medical attention.

Mwaura confirmed that the DCI had been dispatched to investigate the cause of this fire.

Additionally, on Sunday morning, a fire occurred at Bukhalarire Secondary in Busia County in one of the dormitories housing 162 students.

“Thankfully, no casualties were reported. The Sub-County Security team, led by the Senior Deputy County Commissioner, visited the school to address students and staff. The fire was successfully contained, and the DCI has begun an investigation into its cause.”

In response to the Hillside Endarasha incident, Mwaura reported that the Ministry of Health has deployed health professionals to provide specialized care, including essential medical supplies and coordination of blood donations.

Four mass casualty kits, capable of serving up to 200 individuals, have been sent to the County, along with a complete trauma kit and response bags containing drugs and supplies.

The World Health Organization has also supported the County with additional trauma kits.

The Kenya Red Cross, alongside other agencies such as Amani Counseling Center, Child Welfare Society, and AMREF Center, is providing counselling and psychosocial support to affected families and the school community.

Sixty-three counsellors are working around the clock to offer these essential services.

The clergy has provided spiritual support to the Hillside Endarasha Academy community, holding an interdenominational service to honour the victims and encourage parents to seek psychological support for their children.

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the National Emergency Operations Centre (NDOC) and National Government Administrative Organs (NGAO), will work to enhance community preparedness and response to emergencies.

Mwaura urged school heads to remain vigilant given the increased incidence of fires.

While the cause of the fires remains under investigation, Mwaura assured that all relevant agencies are working diligently to identify the causes and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

Ensuring the safety of learners remains a top priority, and the Government will continue to enforce policies and regulations to prevent future tragedies.