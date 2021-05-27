Gov’t, USAID partner to shut down children’s homes in Kilifi

Plans are underway to shut down all children’s homes in Kilifi to enable the children to be brought up in a proper environment with their families.

The program dubbed “Changing The Way We Care’ is funded by the Kenyan Government in partnership with USAID and being implemented by the Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics (CICC) which brings together all religions.

Already the three-year program which begun in March last year has reached an advanced stage and officials are optimistic that it is going to bear fruits.

Lewa who is the chairman of the program said the project is being implemented in three sub-counties of Kilifi county which include Malindi, Magarini and Ganze.

Speaking during a sensitization seminar for all Chiefs from Malindi sub-county at the Catholic institute Lewa said the county has over 1706 children living in 43 children’s homes.

He said changing the way we care project aims at ensuring the children are removed from the homes and reintegrated back to the community.

“The first phase of the project ends in September this year but will continue because in Kilifi county we have many children who live in children’s centres,” he said.

The Bishop said the government came up with the program after heeding calls from the international community to ensure children are brought up in the community instead of children’s homes.

The Bishop in addition said some of the children had parents or relatives who have abandoned them because they want to be supported by the sponsors.

Lewa said Children’s homes have their own challenges and some children are exposed to Gender-based violence which makes them have challenges.

“We know many people established children’s homes to do business, some got jobs and that’s why there is some resistance as people do not know what next will happen to their work,” he said.

Naomi Kazungu, a children officer from Malindi rescue centre who was training the chiefs said there are many alternatives for bringing up children such as foster care, guardianships and independent support which will be considered in the process.

In Malindi, she said there are 17 children’s homes two of which are those which act as rescue centres for GBV victims.

“We have over 300 children living in children’s home in Malindi, those in children’s home and those at home differ,” she said.

She said those at home receive attention from parents and relatives while those at children’s home only receive attention from the caregiver which is different as there is no parental love.

Kazungu said research done showed that children brought up in children’s homes have challenges in sustaining relationships.

“There is a high rate of divorce cases among people who have been brought up in children’s homes, separations and at times they commit suicide,” she said.

The children officer said they will have to sensitize and train the children during the integration process.

By Dickson Wekesa