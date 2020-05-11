Gov’t waives inspection, permit fees for restaurants and eateries

The government has reduced the cost of the Coronavirus test for restaurants and eateries from Ksh 4,000 to Ksh 1,000 per employee.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala in addition also said that charges for premises inspection as well as compliance permits have been waived.

The CS, however, said that the food outlets will shoulder the responsibility of coming up with standard operating procedures that comply with the protocols published by the health ministry on social distancing and hygiene.

The CS further warned that hotel accommodation is still closed and will only reopen once a set of protocols is given.

This relief to hoteliers comes several weeks after the Government gave a green light to eateries in the country to resume operations.

In some restaurants doors are still closed with the chairs turned upside down. Others have the furniture covered in canvas perhaps a sign that they will remain closed for a long time.

The sector is still reeling from the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic with restaurants that have complied with the regulations still suffering low returns due to fewer clients.

Kenya has Monday recorded an additional 28 cases of the virus bringing the total of positive cases to 700.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said the total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 251 after 12 more patients were discharged from hospital.

On a sad note, CAS Aman announced one more death in Nairobi, raising Kenya’s total fatalities from the virus to 23.

Of the new cases, 10 are from Mombasa, nine from Kajiado, seven from Nairobi and two from Wajir.

The nine cases from Kajiado are all Kenyan truck drivers who were returning from Tanzania and tested at the Namanga border.

A total of 841 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

CAS Aman during the statement warned that the number of affected counties keeps rising and also noted the number now stands at 19 affected counties out of the 47.

“It is inevitable that this virus will spread across the entire country. As we move into the third month, let’s be each other brother’s keeper,” he said.

The CAS said the government’s priority is to limit community spread.

Aman urged Kenyans to report to nearby hospitals to make sure they are assisted before their symptoms worsen.

“We want to encourage Kenyans not to fear health facilities, they are safe. Seek the care you need,” he said.