Gov’t, WHO launch programme to curb bilharzia, intestinal worms

The Ministry of Health in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO) have rolled out a mass sensitization and testing programme in four counties in Western Kenya to help curb parasitic worms and bilharzia diseases in the region.

The programme seeks to determine the extent of infection of bilharzia and intestinal worms, in order to offer treatment and eradicate the disease in both children and adults.

It involves collection of samples (urine and stool) for testing from house to house and then training of the community on how to control the spread of the parasitic worms, such as roundworms, tapeworms and hookworms, which cause diseases in both children and adults.

According to Dr. Sultan Matendechere Head of the National Public Health Institute, which is spearheading the program, they are now focusing on curbing neglected tropical diseases, such as Bilharzia, intestinal worms, trachoma and other diseases.

Worms are caused by consuming infected water and food, inappropriate hygiene, eating under-cooked meat and contact with germ infected surfaces.