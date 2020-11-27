Govt. will purchase rice directly from farmers, CS Munya assures

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has assured rice farmers in the country that the government through various state agencies will buy their grain directly as opposed to sourcing it from other suppliers.

While addressing farmers at Busagwa Primary School in Budalangi Constituency, the agriculture boss told farmers that the ministry will ensure the rice produced locally is purchased by the Kenya National Trading Corporation which will then sell the grain to other state agencies directly at competitive prices.

“No government agency will buy imported rice available in the market again. This is one way as a government we will empower our farmers by offering a ready market. We have already spent Kshs 30 million to buy rice from local farmers,” said Munya.

He noted that the processed rice bought by the national government will be distributed to government institutions such as schools, armed forces, police, prisons, and institutions of higher learning.

Munya urged farmers in Bunyala Irrigation Scheme to increase output following the distribution of modern machines to local cooperatives saying current production is not enough to meet consumer demand.

KNTC earlier announced plans to spend Kshs. 100 million within two years to refurbish its warehouses in order to meet standards of the Warehouse Receipt System.

The CS called on those opposing formation of new policies and privatisation of tea and sugar mills through courts to stop it and instead focus on empowering the farmers whom he said are a priority in the agriculture sector.