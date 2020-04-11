Gov’t wont pay for those quarantined in hotels

The government has said that individuals who chose to be quarantined in private hotels, particularly Pride Inn Lantana, must pay bills they incurred during their stay in the hotels.

In a statement to newsrooms, Government Spokesperson, Col Retired Cyrus Oguna, said the Government shall not be held responsible for bills incurred out of choice by an individual or individuals.

He explained that at the time the compulsory quarantine program commenced individuals had the option to choose between government owned facilities and private hotels. The choice was based on preferences and ability to pay.

The quarantine period for those at Pride Inn was extend after individuals flouted quarantine protocols leading to some of them testing positive for the virus.

He said individuals that chose Government owned quarantine facilities were moved to such facilities while those that chose hotels such as Pride Inn hotels which include Lantana, Azzure and Raphta were equally moved to these facilities.

“ Where individuals tested positive for the disease, the rest of the persons within the facility had had to undergo another 14 day quarantine period at their own cost. At the time, the individuals still had the option of moving to government facilities or remain in private owned ones” Oguna clarified.

The statement follows reports that The Pride Inn Lantana Hotel in Nairobi has withdrawn all services to 42 people who had been placed under mandatory quarantine at the facility.

Earlier, Health CAS, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, had said the government will review the issue of accommodation in hotels hosting people who have been quarantined.