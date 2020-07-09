Govt working on polices to streamline SMEs says DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto says the Government is working with stakeholders to streamline policies on micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

He said it is the responsibility of the Government to ensure policies support every sector of the economy in the country.

Dr Ruto noted that small businesses were as important as the big ones.

“We are working with leaders from sectors in the lower level to ensure they influence Government policies to support their businesses.”

He spoke on Thursday at his Karen residence during an empowerment programme for Nairobi County youth and women groups.

Present were MPs George Theuri (Embakasi West), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata) and Nominated Senator Milicent Omanga.

At the same time, the Deputy President called for the formalisation of the informal business sector to create more opportunities for those involved and earn Government more taxes.

He said small and informal businesses have created job opportunities for many Kenyans and have the potential to create even more jobs.

He asked youth to embrace small businesses assuring them of Government support.

The Deputy President urged Kenyans of goodwill to step forward and support those whose income had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that Government programmes might not reach everyone.

Mr Korir urged the beneficiaries of the programme to take advantage of the opportunity given to uplift their lives.

He said: “Go and utilize whatever you have been given to improve your respective income-generating projects and improve your lives.”

Ms Omanga lauded the programme saying it was a step in the right direction in addressing challenges facing youth and women in Nairobi.