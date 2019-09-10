Govt zones of Maasai Mau-trust land in readiness for evictions

The government has zoned off the Maasai Mau-trust land where evictions of those who have encroached on forest land is set to kick off.

Narok County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti has directed that no person will be allowed to return or hold any meeting within the land in question.

The development coming as the planned evictions generated heated debate during a meeting between National Assembly’s environment committee and Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko.

Kimiti declared the Maasai Mau trust land as an operation zone subsequently restricting movement in and out of the area.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Speaking after holding a security meeting in Narok, the County Commissioner cautioned encroachers against being misled by politicians who are opposing restoration of the critical water tower.

This even as Tobiko appealed to persons claiming ownership of the land to present respective allotment letters and sale agreements to assist in getting the sellers who duped them.

According to Tobiko, the documents of ownership being held by over 3000 households living in the area were issued illegally hence they don’t qualify for compensation.

Keriako’s position evoked heated verbal exchange from MPs especially those from Rift Valley who maintains that the title deeds are valid.