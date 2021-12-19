Govts processes tittles deeds for Kisumu informal settlements

Residents from Kisumu County have benefitted from tenure regularisation under the Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Project (KISIP) funded by World Bank.

Kisumu was among the 15 counties that benefitted from KISIP phase 1, an initiative financed by the World Bank to improve the living conditions of people residing in informal settlements through infrastructure development and provision of tenure security.

Speaking during an event to upgrade Muhoroni into township status Friday, State Department for Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said that seven informal settlements in Kisumu County have undergone tenure regularisation with titles processed and ready for issuance.

These include Bondeni, Swahili, Shaurimoyo and Shauriyako in Muhoroni and Kaloleni in Kisumu Central.

“At the end of this process, we will have processed a total of 1,182 title deeds across these five informal settlements and provide tenure security for 8,600 citizens,” Hinga said.

During the event, the PS issued 1031 tittle deeds to Muhoroni residents

Hinga at the same time underscored the value of land ownership as a ticket to many opportunities as he appealed to the new landowners to refrain from selling their pieces of land to secure the future of their children and grandchildren.

“Having titles protects the vulnerable in the society, when you have that title nobody will call you a squatter anymore, and you will now be able to invest to improve your living conditions,” the PS assured the residents.

He hailed the progressive leadership of Governor Nyon’go that has resulted in the establishment of several well-planned towns, which is a precursor to the provision of basic infrastructures like sanitation, waste collection, road networks, flood prevention, electricity, security and lighting.

On his part, Prof Nyon’go alluded that the upgrade of the cane-growing town will bring forth many development goodies including improved infrastructure, attracting an independent development budget and direct access to international donor funding among many more.

“Studies show that majority of people will be moving to urban centres and by 2050, 50 percent of Kenyans will dwell in urban areas and will need requisite social services and infrastructure,” said Nyong’o, adding that the trend informed his administration’s decision to unveil new towns to respond to the needs.

“Therefore, we aim at preparing resilient cities of the future that will be able to respond to the aspirations of the Sustainable Development Goals such as access to basic human needs of health, education, sanitation; establishing sustainable food production, accessible health systems and creating jobs and sustainable economic growth for better standards of living,” said Nyong’o.

Muhoroni becomes the fourth town to be launched after Maseno, Ahero, and Katito. Kombewa market in Seme Sub County has also been earmarked and will be unveiled in the coming weeks to complete the growing list.

“Infrastructure development and functioning social services are extremely important. We must position Muhoroni Town to benefit from these infrastructure benefits for the sake of locals,” said Nyong’o.

According to the Governor, Kisumu will receive Sh71 million under KISIP phase 2 for infrastructure upgrading including bitumen roads, street lighting, water and sewer connections.

The governor further reiterated that his administration is cognizant of the fact that urbanisation is a process that governments and institutions must keep up with.

He pledged his governments’ commitment to invest progressively in the development of towns.

So far, Nyong’o’s leadership has appropriated Sh150 million for various services in Muhoroni including the rehabilitation of Muhoroni Stadium.

On the same note, he also directed the CECM for Sports to avail sports equipment and training gear to Muhoroni Youth Football Club valued at Sh500, 000.