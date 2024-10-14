GPS-tracked elephants safely relocated to Aberdare National Park

In a historic elephant translocation effort, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is ensuring the smooth integration of elephants from Mwea National Reserve into Aberdare National Park using cutting-edge technology.

The relocated elephants, fitted with GPS collars, are being tracked in real-time through the Earth Ranger system, which will provide crucial data on their movements over the next two years.

This system allows conservationists to monitor the herds and ensure they settle into their new environment without wandering into human settlements or causing unintended conflicts.

In a proactive move, local communities have also been sensitized about the translocation process, and the KWS problem animal special unit remains on high alert, ready to respond to any incidents of elephants encroaching on human-inhabited areas.

These efforts are aimed at mitigating the human-wildlife conflicts that have been a growing concern in regions like Mwea, where an expanding elephant population has placed tremendous pressure on local ecosystems.

In a major step forward for this initiative, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano, oversaw the capture and release of five elephants from Mwea National Reserve to Aberdare National Park on Monday.

With this, 44 of the targeted 50 elephants have now been successfully relocated, marking a significant milestone in the 17-day operation, which began two weeks ago.

“The translocation is critical for safeguarding both the elephants and the communities affected by their increasing numbers,” noted Miano during her visit.

Over the decades, Mwea National Reserve has seen its elephant population surge from 49 individuals in 1979 to 156 today.

Though this growth represents a conservation success, it has also led to frequent incidents of elephants straying into nearby settlements, damaging crops and property.

The relocation aims to alleviate these pressures on both the reserve’s ecosystem and the surrounding human populations.

Aberdare National Park, with its vast, suitable habitat, provides an ideal new home for these elephants.

However, their successful adaptation requires careful monitoring, which is why KWS has invested in tracking technologies like GPS collars.

These collars enable continuous observation of the elephants’ movements, ensuring they remain within the park’s boundaries and adapt well to their new surroundings.

Speaking at the site, Miano emphasized the broader significance of the translocation, noting that it will strengthen vulnerable elephant populations, enhance genetic diversity, and protect ecosystems vital to wildlife conservation.

“With Kenya’s growing human population encroaching on elephant rangelands, these interventions are necessary to mitigate conflicts while securing long-term conservation goals,” she added.

Beyond conservation, the relocation of these elephants is expected to boost tourism in Aberdare National Park, driving economic growth and contributing to sustainable development.

Miano further highlighted the importance of regional and international collaboration, urging local partners, county governments, and global stakeholders to continue supporting Kenya’s conservation efforts.

Kenya Wildlife Service Director General, Dr. Erustus Kanga, reiterated the importance of elephants as a keystone species, crucial to maintaining the health of ecosystems.

However, unchecked population growth in confined spaces like Mwea can lead to environmental degradation and escalating human-wildlife conflicts.

The newly launched KWS Strategic Plan (2024-2028) underscores the agency’s dedication to balancing conservation with the well-being of surrounding communities.

This translocation represents a broader success in Kenya’s elephant conservation journey.

The elephant population, which had dwindled to a mere 16,000 in the 1980s due to rampant poaching, has since rebounded to 36,280, according to the National Wildlife Census of 2021.

KWS’s ongoing efforts, guided by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) protocols, ensure that the translocation process adheres to the highest standards, safeguarding the welfare of the elephants while protecting human interests.

With just a few elephants remaining to be relocated, the Mwea to Aberdare translocation effort is nearing its successful conclusion, marking a triumph in Kenya’s continued fight to protect its iconic wildlife.