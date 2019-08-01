Grade 3 pupils will not to sit for national exams, KNEC clarifies

The Government has clarified that it will not offer national exams in grade three.

The Chairman of the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Dr. John Onsati said they would undertake a national exercise of monitoring the progress of learners and make appropriate instructional decisions going forward.

Dr Onsati made the remarks at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development during the pre-conference towards Education Reforms: Monitoring Learner and Learner Achievement in Competence Based Curriculum context.

Speaking at the same forum, Dr. Joyce Kinyanjui, the Managing Director of ZiziAfrique said assessment for learning was not punitive to learners or teachers.

She noted that CBC emphasized more on learning as opposed to teaching. She argued that commercial examinations were not proper assessment of learners as learners were tested on concepts not taught.

