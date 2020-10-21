Grade 4, Class 8 assessment exams kick off

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) on Wednesday commenced Grade 4 and Class 8 assessment tests.

The tests are expected to run from Wednesday until Monday, 26 October. Earlier, KNEC postponed the tests which had been scheduled for Monday, saying the postponement was occasioned by the Mashujaa Day celebrations commemorated yesterday in Kisii.

The assessments are meant to test learners’ ability to remember what they have studied over the years and help them re-focus their minds on studies after the seven-month break occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Class candidates are expected to begin with Mathematics, English language and composition on the first day.

Science, Kiswahili language and Insha will be done on the second day while Social Studies and Religious Studies will be taken on the third day.

Grade Four assessment will be conducted for four days with English learning, speaking and reading set for the first day.

On the second day, learners will be assessed in English reading comprehension; grammar and writing.

Other areas of assessment for Grade Four are environmental activities, science and technology as one paper.

On the third day, learners will be assessed on Kiswahili listening, speaking and reading aloud while Kiswahili grammar and writing will be taken on the fourth day

The Ministry of education is yet to announce the dates for re-opening of other classes which Education cabinet secretary, George Magoha, said will be pegged on the COVID-19 situation in the country.