Grade 9 learners set to receive textbooks in nationwide distribution

Grade 9 learners are set to receive new textbooks as part of the government’s ongoing effort to maintain a one-to-one textbook-to-learner ratio in schools.

Additionally, rationalized learning materials for Grades 1 to 6 will be distributed across all Kenyan schools, ensuring that learners at all levels have access to the necessary resources for their education.

Speaking during the flag-off of the distribution exercise, Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Ogamba stated that the Ministry of Education is procuring 1,000,000 copies of Learner’s Books and 24,000 copies of Teacher’s Guides for each learning area in Grade 9.

The distribution is scheduled to take place between January 23 and March 3, 2025.

Ogamba further explained that the approval of these materials followed a rigorous evaluation and validation process conducted by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in April 2024.

In addition to the main textbooks, several supplementary titles have been approved for each learning area, providing variety and additional resources for learners.

These titles have been included in the Orange Book, which serves as the official reference for KICD-approved educational materials.

The CS emphasized that schools should report any discrepancies in book deliveries to Sub-County Education offices, which are tasked with rationalizing any variances within their jurisdictions.

He also reminded schools that only KICD-approved books should be used, as they are specifically designed to support the delivery of the curriculum.

Ogamba urged schools to make full use of the textbooks provided and reassured stakeholders that the Ministry, in collaboration with KICD, is working to finalize curriculum designs for Grade 10.

“Once completed, relevant books will be developed, evaluated, and approved to ensure timely distribution,” he said.

The distribution of textbooks has been an annual event since the introduction of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), with the Ministry committed to ensuring that all learners, from Grades 1 to 9, have access to the appropriate learning materials.