Graft: Ex-KVDA boss David Kimosop charged

Former Kerio Valley Development Authority Managing (KVDA) Director David Kimosop and eight others have been charged with corruption in the 63 billion shillings Kimwarer and Arror dams’ scandal.

The suspects are appearing before Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, where they denied several counts ranging from abuse of office, engaging in unplanned projects, receiving bribes among other economic crimes.

Kimosop was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Friday morning as he returned from Tanzania on orders from the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

Former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge were arraigned in court on Tuesday last week on corruption charges arising from the dams’ scandal.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The two, who have since been relieved of their duties and replaced, were released on a Ksh15 million cash bail.

A total of 28 suspects are facing charges in the dams’ scandal, 10 having been arraigned in court.

More to follow….