Graft probe: Moi University VC Kosgei records statement with EACC

Moi University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Isaac Kosgei Wednesday morning appeared before Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigators at the Commission’s North Rift Regional Offices in Eldoret.

Kosgei was summoned over the alleged embezzlement of public funds and procurement irregularities involving multiple infrastructural projects worth Ksh2.2 billion at the university.

The suspect is the 59th person to record a statement in the investigation, which commenced in June 2024.

The probe comes in the wake of a prolonged standoff between the university management and workers who have been on strike for two months over non-payment of their salaries and other dues.

Meanwhile, the Commission is also undertaking investigations targeting top officials of the University of Nairobi and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology over related violations of the law.