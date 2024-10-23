Graft: Taita Taveta county officials freed on cash bail

The case will be mentioned on 7th October 2024

Four senior Taita Taveta County officials facing graft charges have been released on cash bail.

The suspects namely Thomas Jumwa Nyambu, an Economic Advisor to the Governor, Liverson Julius Mghendi (County Secretary), Christine Mawodo Mwakera (former County Chief Officer in Charge of Trade, Tourism and Cooperative Development) and Leonard Lagat (Acting Chief Officer, Finance) were charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption.

The suspects who were arraigned on Wednesday at a Mombasa court pleaded not guilty before Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku and were freed on cash bail of between Ksh200,000 and Ksh500,000.

The Court heard that the accused persons jointly conspired to commit an offence of corruption in engaging in a project without prior planning and unlawfully facilitated direct procurement and payment of services for the World War 1 commemoration event between 24th and 27th November 2022, an event which had not been budgeted for in the budget for the financial year 2022/2023.

They were also charged with an offence of engaging in a project without prior planning contrary to section 45(2) (c) as read together with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act laws of Kenya.

Thomas Jumwa Nyambu faced additional charges of unlawful acquisition of public property, uttering false documents and willful failure to comply with the applicable procedures and guidelines relating to incurring expenditures.

It is alleged that Mr. Nyambu unlawfully acquired Ksh1,018,000 as purported payments for services rendered during the World War 1 commemoration event that was held between 24th and 27th November 2022.

Nyambu on a bond of Ksh2 million or cash bail of Ksh. 500,000. The three other suspects were released on a bond of Ksh1 million or cash bail of Ksh.200,000 each.

