Grammys 2022: The winners’ list

A CoronaVirus surge in America (Omicron strain) led to a three month postponment of the 64th Grammy awards. The show finally streamed on April 3rd, Jon Batiste earned the most nominations this year with 11 total, followed by Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo. Trevor Noah, who hosted the ceremony in 2021, came back to host once again this year.

See below to see who was nominated and who won golden gramophones at the 2022 Grammys.

Record of the Year

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic — Winner

“I Still Have Faith In You” – ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

Album of the Year

“We Are” – Jon Batiste — Winner

“Love For Sale” -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Justice” – Justin Bieber

“Planet Her”- Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero” – Lil Nas X

“Back of my Mind” – H.E.R.

“sour” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” – Taylor Swift

“Donda” – Kanye

Song of the Year

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic — Winner

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise” – Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You” – H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo – Winner

Arooj Aftab

Jimmy Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo — Winner

“Anyone” – Justin Bieber

“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Positions” – Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA — Winner

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely” – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter” – BTS

“Higher Power” – Coldplay

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love For Sale” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga — Winner

“Til We Meet Again (Live)” – Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas” – Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina” – Ledisi

“That’s Life” – Willie Nelson

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” -Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Sour” – Olivia Rodrigo — Winner

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” – Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” – Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Positions” – Ariana Grande

Best R&B Performance

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan — Winner (tie)

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic — Winner (tie)

“Lost You” – Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage” – H.E.R.

Best R&B Son

“Leave The Door Open” – Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) — Winner

“Damage” – Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas

“Good Days” – Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Album

“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan — Winner

“Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies” – Snoh Aalegra

“We Are” – Jon Batiste

“Gold-Diggers Sound” – Leon Bridges

“Back Of My Mind” – H.E.R.

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties” – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar — Winner

“Up” – Cardi B

“M Y . L I F E” – J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***” – Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Song

“Jail” – Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z) — Winner

“Bath Salts” – Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

“Best Friend” – Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

“Family Ties” – Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“m y . l i f e” – Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

“Call Me If You Get Lost” – Tyler, The Creator — Winner

“The Off-Season” – J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy” – Drake

“King’s Disease II” – Nas

“Donda” – Kanye West

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Hurricane” – Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby) – Winner

“Pride Is the Devil” – J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

“Need to Know” – Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

“WusYaName” – Tyler, the Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign

Best Country Album

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton – Winner

“Skeletons” – Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes” – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

“The Ballad of Dood and Juanita” – Sturgill Simpson

Best Reggae Album

“Beauty in the Silence” − SOJA − Winner

“Pamoja” − Etana

“Positive Vibration” − Gramps Morgan

“Live N Livin” − Sean Paul

“Royal” − Jesse Royal

“10” − Spice

Best Global Music Album

“Mother Nature” − Angélique Kidjo − Winner

“Voice of Bunbon (Vol. 1)” − Rocky Dawuni

“East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert” − Daniel Ho & Friends

“Legacy +” − Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

“Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)” − Wizkid

Best Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat” − Arooj Aftab − Winner

“Do Yourself” − Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà” − Femi Kuti

“Blewu” − Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique Kidjo

“Essence” − Wizkid featuring Tems

Best Children’s Album

“A Colorful World” − Falu − Winner

“Actívate” − 123 Andrés

“All One Tribe” − 1 Tribe Collective

“Black to the Future” − Pierce Freelon

“Crayon Kids” − Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Soul” – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers – Winner (tie)

“The Queen’s Gambit” – Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer – Winner (tie)

“Bridgerton” – Kris Bowers, composer

“Dune” – Hans Zimmer, composer

“The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13–16)” – Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“All Eyes on Me” (from Bo Burnham: Inside) – Winner

“Agatha All Along” (from WandaVision)

“All I Know So Far” (from Pink: All I Know So Far)

“Fight For You” (from Judas and the Black Messiah)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (from Respect)

“Speak Now” (from One Night in Miami…)

Best Music Video

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste – Winner

“Shot in the Dark” – AC/DC

“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film

“Summer of Soul” – Various Artists – Winner

“Bo Burnham: Inside” – Bo Burnham

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” – David Byrne

“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” – Billie Eilish

“Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui” – Jimi Hen