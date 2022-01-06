Grammys postpones 2022 award ceremony

The award ceremony was scheduled for January 31st.

The Recording Academy, organisers of the Grammy Awards have announced the postponement of this year’s ceremony citing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The show was scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with South Africa’s Trevor Noah as host.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show,” CBS and the Recording Academy announced in a joint statement. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.”

Last year’s Grammy Awards that saw Sauti Sol and Bensoul become Grammy winners, was postponed from January to March, also due to the pandemic and a surge in Covid-19 cases. The organisers also cited the unknown nature of the Omnicron variant as a cause for concern.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon,” the companies added.