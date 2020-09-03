Police officers attached to Mlolongo police station in Machakos County, have Thursday morning impounded bhang estimated at a street value of 500,000 shillings.

Detectives acting on a tip off arrested a 70 years old granny who was ferrying the consignment disguised as second-hand clothes.

The bhang was found stashed in two gunny bags hidden in a public service vehicle in Mlolongo town.

The Mlolongo police station officers led by their boss Joaquem Kangangi pounced on suspect immediately she alighted from public service vehicle.

Police said the consignment was ferried from a neighboring country via the Busia border and was destined for Mlolongo township.

The incident is the second in five months after yet another female suspect was nabbed ferrying bhang within Mlolongo Township.

According to Athi-river sub-county police commander Catherine Ringera, the arrest of the grandmother is a major breakthrough in disabling the drug syndicate that operates along the Northern corridor route.

Ringera said detectives have been following links of elderly and youthful women being used as major suppliers of bhang as well as other hard drugs.

The Police Commander said notorious drug dealers and peddlers have been targeting teenagers who are now at home after the school calendar was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.