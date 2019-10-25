Gravesite of Mau Mau fighter Dedan Kimathi located at Kamiti Prison

The gravesite where the body of one of Kenya’s most famous Mau Mau fighters Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi Waciuri was buried has been finally located.

Dedan Kimathi Foundation CEO Evelyne Wanjugu Kimathi on Friday evening confirmed that the gravesite had been located at Kamiti Prison.

“This development is not only just great news for the Dedan Kimathi family but also the larger freedom struggle heroes fraternity,” said Evelyne Wanjugu.

Wanjugu said that they are now waiting for orders from the Chief Justice David Maraga to allow for the excavation and exhumation of Kimathi’s remains for a decent burial.

Dedan Kimathi was captured in 21st October 1956 after he was shot in the leg by an askari called Ndirangu. Kimathi was later charged with possession of a firearm.

A court presided over by Chief Justice O’Connor and with an all-black jury of Kenyans sentenced Kimathi to death while he lay in a hospital bed at the General Hospital Nyeri.

In the early morning of 18 February 1957, he was executed by hanging at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

He was buried in an unmarked grave, and his burial site remained unknown for 62 years.

He was buried at the Kamiti prison grounds.