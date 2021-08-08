Great Cycling Safari heads to Nairobi from the Coast

Cycling enthusiasts will be in Nairobi on Monday 8 after leaving for Kenya’s capital from Malindi where they were urged to embrace the message of East Africa Integration and peace being championed by the Great East Africa Cycling safari.

The EAC Secretary General Dr. Peter Mathuki has commended the team for their commitment to their desire to spread the EAC gospel across the region as they embark on the 55-day, 6,000km long Great African Cycling Safari.

“The East African Community is for the people of East Africa, and I salute you, our brave cyclists for your commitment and desire to take the East African Community to the people, through this cycling safari,” said Dr. Mathuki.

The Chairman of the Great African Cycling Safari Francis Munywoki, said that the 2021 edition of the Safari being held under the theme “Green Africa: Experience Africa, Integrate Humanity” is also meant to create awareness on the various aspects of climate change.

“We are embarking on a journey to not only create awareness on the EAC integration agenda and the climate change challenges on the region, but to also do something to actually fix these challenges,” said Mr. Munywoki.

Over the last four years, the Great African Cycling Safari has successfully staged progressive cycling tours through all East African capitals under the banner of East African Bicycle Tour also known as Tour d’EAC.

This year’s event is envisaged to be the biggest cycling event in the world having officially kicked off on 1st August, 2021 and will come to a close at the EAC Headquarters on 25th September, 2021.

More than 1,000 participants from Africa, Europe, North America and Asia will cover 6,000 kilometers, traversing through five East African capitals, one city at a time.