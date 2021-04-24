The new Urban Cruiser put the fun into chasing the sun.

Toyota Kenya has just introduced a new SUV to the market called the Urban Cruiser. The vehicle has a purposeful exterior styling, a spacious interior and class-leading towing capacity. It is said to have strong on-road presence energized by a comfortable driving experience and cutting edge convenience features.

The car is great for those with an active lifestyle. What’s more, there is a model to suit every need. The model line-up includes: 1.5 Xi manual, 1.5 Xs manual, 1.5 Xs automatic, 1.5 XR manual, and the 1.5 XR automatic. The Urban Cruiser is available with manual transmission for complete control or an automatic option for a more relaxed ride.

The Urban Cruiser is great no matter where you are; be it in the big city or “in the pinpricks of the karoo”. At the front, it is sporty, muscular, and resembles some of the bigger Toyota SUV designs. It’s got vibrant colours to choose from including bi-tone options that are sure to make a statement.

Tell Us What You Think