Greece, Kisii partner to promote waste management

The Kisii County government has entered into a partnership with the Greek government to tackle waste management and environmental protection.

Speaking to the press at the Kisii County offices, Kisii Governor James Ongwae said waste management has posed a challenge to the county which led them to visit the republic of Greece to seek investment opportunities in waste management.

“We visited a waste management plant in Greece which is simple and does not cost much but rather cleans the waste and brings out useful end products,” said Ongwae.

The County Boss added that from waste, one can get end products such as glass, plastic and even wire that can be reused.

Kisii County government has already purchased a dumpsite in Nyatieko Ward, Kitutu Chache South Sub County where they intend to recycle garbage into end products.

On her part, Greece Consul, Vicky Pantazopoulou promised to work hand in hand with Kisii County government to ensure proper waste management in the county and also support the export of coffee products from Kisii to Greece.

The County Chief Officer for Agriculture, Johnson Mogire noted that the region has a unique variety of Blue Mountain Coffee that has a unique aroma and the partnership with Greece will help in marketing the beverage and benefit the local farmers.

Mogire added that the blue mountain coffee is used to blend other coffee varieties to give a desirable aroma and added the county will blend it and ensure farmers reap from value addition to their produce.”