Green Certificate launched in Kajiado to promote water conservation 

Ngong Hills Mbagathi Water Resource Users Association (WRUA) has launched the Green Certificate in Kajiado County to raise community awareness on the importance of water conservation through the protection and rehabilitation of water catchment areas.

Speaking at the commemoration of the World Water Day in Kajiado County, the founder of WRUA Francis Ndung’u emphasized the importance of conservation of national water resources and the recognition of environmental conservationists through a Green Certificate award to encourage members of the community to participate in environmental conservation initiatives.

“As we celebrate World Water Day we are introducing the Green Certificate as a vital document for people involved in environmental conservation like cleaning of rivers to encourage the community to take care of our water resources. The water in Enkong’u springs that serve Kerarapon, Kibiko, Oloolua and Vet areas has declined,” said Ndung’u.

The speaker of Kajiado county assembly Johnson Osoi has urged Kajiado residents to play an active role in the conservation of water resources through the allocation of county budgetary funds to reclaim water catchment areas during public participation forums.

Osoi emphasized the importance of the Green Certificate in identifying residents that are environmentally conscious.

“The Green Certificate can be presented before the Kajiado county assembly for the formulation of policies under the Statutory Instruments Act so that it can be presented as a document by those seeking jobs in Kajiado County to show that they are involved in environmental conservation activities,” said Osoi.

The county director of environment and natural resources George Kimiti reiterated the importance of raising awareness in the community on the importance of water conservation to make underground water visible in line with the year 2022 World Water Day theme of ‘Groundwater, making the invisible visible.’

“Underground water can only be visible if boreholes are dug which requires underground water to be closer to the surface. We need to maintain our forests so that rainwater that percolates to the ground is closer to the surface level,” said Kimiti.

The county executive for water Florence Waiganjo reiterated their commitment to collaborate with environmental stakeholders and members of the community in environmental conservation initiatives.