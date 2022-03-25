Green Park, Desai, Park road termini 98pc complete

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services says efforts to decongest the City are in top gear, with the impending commissioning of the green park, Desai and Park road termini.

In the new development, Public Service Vehicles will use dedicated lanes for ease of entry and exit out of the Central Business District without disrupting traffic.

Passengers who don’t wish to walk to the central business district will be picked by a 66 capacity city link shuttle bus and ferried into the CBD at a cost.

According to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Transport and Public Works Director, Engineer Michael Ochieng’ priority will be given to the special groups with six of such buses to be used in the initial stages and increased according to demand.

The termini will be controlled through a digital system and will be on a first come first serve basis.

Within the Green Park Terminus, there is a Taxi Rank and Boda Boda picking area off the exit lane adjacent to Crisco Church. The taxis and Boda Boda shall use the same exit lane to leave terminus as the PSVs.

The three termini are expected to be in operation before the end of April.