Green Park Terminal test run to begin Tuesday

All PSV vehicles from Nairobi Railway Station Frontage will do a test run of dropping passengers at the Green Park Terminal (former Lunar Park) on Tuesday, 27th April,2021 between 6:00 am and 9:00am.

According to a statement by Nairobi Metropolitan Services, normal PSV pick up and drop off operations will continue from the Nairobi Railway Station frontage until further notice.

NMS is in the process of implementing the various ‘De-congestion Strategies’ of the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan (NIUPLAN).

One of the strategies, is the construction of Public Service Transport Terminals popularly known as stages.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



So far the Green Park Terminal, that is intended to be the new Terminal for PSV vehicles that were operating from the Nairobi Central Station frontage, is nearing completion.

The process is now entering the transition phase of commissioning the Terminal where all stakeholders will be assessing their level of preparedness for commissioning this facility.