Green Thinking Action Party rallies for green businesses and investments

Green Thinking Action Party leader Dr Isaac Kalua has called on the business community to set up green businesses and investments in Kenya.

Dr Kalua who spoke in the City State of Monaco on a three-day official tour said that Kenya was a leading destination for sustainable development projects owing to its environmental credentials and friendly business climate.

His visit came on the invitation of the State’s leader Prince Albert II where he is set to meet Europe’s top leaders in Green Politics and Green Business.

“Kenya is the environmental capital of the world. It is therefore a natural place to put your money if you want to invest sustainably,” he said Kalua while rooting for Kenyan agribusinesses seeking new markets in Europe.

Prince Albert II praised Dr Kalua Green for his relentless environmental work across Africa, which he said had contributed to Kenya’s global standing.

He pledged to continue supporting green initiatives in Kenya and Africa at large.

He recounted his own country’s efforts in creating a sustainable global economy and called for leaders to deliberately create a conducive environment for global investors.

Prince Albert II of Monaco also sent a goodwill message to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Government.

In his message, he wished Kenya peaceful elections that will lead the nation to unmatched economic growth and dignified households.