Greening Kenya: Pastor Dorcas urges university students to engage in tree planting

The spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has called on university students across the country to participate in tree planting activities in line with the government’s target of planting 15 billion trees by the year 2032.

Speaking when she led Chuka University students in planting 8,000 trees, Pastor Dorcas said planting of more trees will go a long way in mitigating climate change effects.

“I have seen the chiefs, administration, forest officers and the community have joined in this climate change action of tree planting. And to see students engaged in the environment, is what the government wants to see, and it is encouraging,” said Pastor Dorcas.

“To push these further, I urge the university to allocate some land for students to establish a tree nursery, and I shall partner with them,” added Pastor Dorcas.”

The trees were towards the fulfillment of the two million trees annual target under the office of the Deputy President (ODP) under which the office of the spouse of the Deputy President is established.

The Student Representative in the Faculty of Environmental Studies, Nyokabi Ngige, said that the students were pleased to take part in the tree planting exercise and contribute to the Presidential target of 15 billion trees.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Mutembei said the university partnering in the initiative was adding to the carbon concentration on their Kairini farm and the region of Chuka.

Area MP Patrick Munene also commended the students for their participation in the tree planting exercise. “You are leaving a great legacy in this institution through this activity under the faculty of environment, and the leadership of the Vice Chancellor and Council Chair,” said MP Munene.

Also present was Tharaka Nithi Woman Representative Susan Ngugi and Chief Officer Gender Kelly Rwigi who took part in the tree planting, and commended Pastor Dorcas for reaching out to the students in the university for the restorative work towards the environment.

The tree planting was a climax of a session Pastor Dorcas held with the students on the university grounds. The session was part of the outreach program for students in higher institutions of learning against alcohol, drugs and substance abuse.

In the past, Pastor Dorcas has held similar sessions at the Maasai Mara University (Narok), Mount Kenya University (Thika), University of Nairobi (Main Campus), St. Pauls University (Limuru), and Daystar University (Nairobi).