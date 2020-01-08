Greg Snow opens two shot lead at Thika Greens

Muthaiga Golf club’s Greg Snow, played a round of par, to maintain his aggregate score at 4-under par, 212 and open a two stroke lead heading into the last round of play at the Thika Greens Golf Resort.

The Johnnie Walker sponsored Snow, calmly went through his round as his fellow overnight leaders, Nelson Mudanyi and Matthew Omondi fell by the wayside.

Muthaiga’s resident pro Nelson Mudanyi crumbled with a score of 9-over par, 81 to see him drop to T11 on the leaderboard as Vet lab’s Omondi returned a score of 7-over par, 79 to take him to T9.

Snow now sits two shots ahead of Thika Golf club’s Simon Ngige, who returned a score of 1-under par, 71 taking his gross score to 2-under par, 214.

The Barclays bank sponsored Ngige, in turn sits two shots ahead of Royal Nairobi’s Eric Obura and Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh who are tied in third on a score of par, 216. Ooko played a round of 1-over par, 73 with Odoh returning a score of 2-over par, 74 for the round.

The duo of Golf park’s David Wakhu and PGK captain CJ Wangai, shot round leading scores of 3-under par, 69, to take their gross scores to 1-over par, 217 and 3-over par, 219, respectively. Wakhu is now at T5 while Wangai is in T9 on the leaderboard.

The conditions made for a high scoring day with only three players managing to break the ‘par’ barrier.

The last round of action is set to tee off tomorrow at 8AM, with Greg Snow the hot favourite to end his Safari tour drought, expect Simon Ngige who is hot on his heels to give him a run for his money.

It promises to be a grand ending to the Thika Greens leg of the 2019/20 Safari tour, as the field jostles not only for the KES. 1 Million prize kitty, but also the valuable ‘Road to the 2020 Magical Kenya Open’ points.

Safari Tour Calendar 2019/20

Event 1 Nyali Golf and Country Club: 24th – 28th August 2019 (Winner: Greg Snow)

Event 2 Uganda Open:10th – 14th Sept 2019 (Winner: Madalitso Muthiya)

Event 3 Royal Nairobi Golf Club: 12th – 16th October 2019 (Winner: Tony Omuli)

Event 4 Entebbe Open (Entebbe Golf Club): 30th Oct – 2nd Nov 2019 (Winner: Jastas Madoya)

Event 5 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort Open: 6th – 9th Nov 2019 (Winner: Dismas Indiza)

Event 6 Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort: 23rd – 27th Nov2019 (Winner: Dismas Indiza)

Event 7 Thika Greens: 4th – 8th January 2020

Event 8 Muthaiga Golf Club: 11th – 15th January 2020

Event 9 Sigona Golf Club: 25th – 29th January 2020

Event 10 Kitante Open (Uganda Golf Club): 12th – 15th February 2020

Event 11 Karen Country Club: 22nd -26th February 2020

2019 Magical Kenya Open, Karen Country Club, 12th – 15th March 2020.

