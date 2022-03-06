Grey’s Anatomy producer Shonda Rhimes honoured with Barbie Doll

Shonda Rhimes is the creative genius behind shows such as Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton.

For International Women’s Day, Barbie has created a doll replica of legendary television producer, Shonda Rhimes. This year’s Barbie doll edition is honouring 12 prolific women who are game-changers in the entertainment, STEM, education and beauty industries.

Barbie has come a long way from what it once was. Years ago, the Barbie doll was simply a beloved children’s toy but now it is much more. Now, through a multi-faceted campaign to increase access to female role models, support female entrepreneurs, and partner with like minded global programs, Barbie is committed to help build the confidence and reinforce the limitless potential of girls everywhere.

Shonda Rhimes fits the accolade of having a Barbie doll made after her seeing the way she has shifted the entertainment industry’s business model and changed the face of television.

The other 11 role model lineup for Barbie this year includes Ari Horie, Pat McGrath, Melissa Sariffodeen, Adriana Azuara, Doani Emanuela Bertain, Jane Martino, Lan Yu, Butet Manurung, Sonia Peronaci, Tijen Onaran and Lena Mahfouf. Naomi Osaka was honoured last year.