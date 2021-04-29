Grief as 16-year-old girl is electrocuted in Bumula

Residents in Nasiada village in Bumula constituency have been thrown into mourning after a 16-year-old girl was electrocuted when a tree that she and her brother were cutting fell on an electric pole.

Tabitha Auma was helping her brother to cut down a tree close to the main Kenya power lines when one of the tree branches accidentally fell on the wires electrocuting her in the process.

Confirming the incident, the headteacher of Nasianda Primary School, Bernard Wesebebe said the tragedy was a big loss, as Auma was one of the bright pupils in school.

He asked residents to contact Kenya Power officials whenever they needed to cut trees near electric cables so that they could be assisted.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The police took the body of the deceased to Bungoma Referral Hospital Mortuary for preservation.