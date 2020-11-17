Grief as Migori principal dies, officials refute Covid-19 claims

Grief has engulfed Oyugi Ogango Girls Secondary school after their Principal Martha Ouma passed on Tuesday morning. The late Martha Ouma died while undergoing treatment at a Kisumu hospital with officials dispelling rumours she might have succumbed to Covid 19. Regional Education officials have, however, denied reports that the Principal succumbed to the virus. Five teachers at the school are said to be in self isolation. Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Addressing the press, Migori County education officer Elizabeth Otieno said the teacher passed on at Nightingale Hospital in Kisumu.

Otieno said it was sad that after her death, social media users had attributed the death to Covid 19 which she said was false and alarming. Also Read President Kenyatta mourns Matungu MP Justus Murunga “She was unwell for long and the death has shocked us, we are waiting for further deaths and results from the ministry of health on what might have caused her death. We discourage alarm over the death with unconfirmed reports,” she said. Migori County Health Executive Iscar Oluoch said the cause of death is not yet to be established.

Speaking to KBC, KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori had earlier announced the death of the School Principal. Also Read Covid-19: 18 succumb as virus cases hit 70,084 “We must give our children what is due to them. We lost a school principal in Migori yesterday. You cannot say she died because the schools reopened but because the virus is around,” he said. He called on Kenyans to undertake a high level of personal responsibility to combat the virus. He added: “We must confront the disease. We cannot abdicate our responsibility. This virus is not about the Cabinet Secretaries, unions or the President it’s about every Kenyan playing a leading role in the fight.” The latest development comes after the death of Tononoka Secondary Principal Mohammed Khamis last month following a short illness but speculation was rife that he died from the virus. Also Read PrideInn Hotels bags best hospitality group award Tononoka Secondary School was closed alongside Star of the Sea after Covid-19 cases were reported at the two institutions. Amid increased cases of Covid-19 in learning institutions, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday said the ministry was closely monitoring the situation including reports indicating that a learner at a school in Kakamega County had succumbed to the virus. The Health CS said that school re-opening in January 2021 will be guided by the virus situation in the country. The Teachers Service Commission has directed teachers aged 58 years and above to work from home to safeguard themselves from contracting Covid-19.

