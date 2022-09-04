Grief in Juja as 9-year-old boy is mauled to death by hyenas

The grade 3 male pupil at a private school in the village was reported missing on Thursday evening only for his clothes to be later found dumped in a nearby bush on Saturday.

According to Gideon Nderitu, a resident, the child identified as Njoroge Mariga is reported to have disappeared from the house on Thursday night when her mother, a doctor, was working.

His clothes are reported to have been found by quarry workers who were reporting to work early in the morning.

Residents led by Mary Muthoni and Martin Mwaura; a bishop regretted that the incident left them in fear as they can no longer walk at night.

In their speeches, they reported that three more hyenas were spotted roaming in the village in what they claimed was another mission for the wild animals to attack them.

Worried that Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) officers have been doing less to contain the situation despite making numerous requests to have the animals ejected out of the village, the locals agitated for prompt interventions to avert further crisis.

“It is very sad that we have lost an innocent child to wild animals yet we have a government and officers mandated to ensure the harmful animals remain in the forest. We cannot cope with what we have seen today,” regretted Muthoni.

“We are tired now, we do not want to experience these cases anymore,” said Bishop Mwaura.

The incident happened months after a 35-year-old man from the neighbouring Athi village was attacked in a similar style by about eight hyenas.

Earlier, two more people had been attacked by the same animals at Witeithie village in Juja and Thika Constituency respectively.

Last year, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) cautioned Juja and Thika residents of the marauding animals that have been causing deadly attacks on residents.