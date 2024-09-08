Groovy Jo, one of Kenya’s rising rappers and gifted lyricists, has released “On My Own,” a heartfelt collaborative project with singer-songwriter, recording, and performing artist Aurie.

Off her upcoming EP, ‘A Groovy Affair,’ the track combines Groovy’s wordplay with Aurie’s soulful vocals, showing a musical harmony between the duo.

Produced by Dope, famously known as the AD Family, “On My Own” is a love song that takes the listener on a journey of finding lost and forgotten love.

Groovy Jo reminds us that while we can be independent, we cannot always do it alone. When life is tough, returning to your loved one eases the burden.

“As clichè as it may sound, love always finds its way back to those who are open to receive it,” says Groovy Jo.

Groovy Jo and Aurie started working together in 2023 when she was featured on The Fanisi Experiment, a program for Music Incubation, Research, and performance in Nairobi.

Enticed by Aurie’s performance, Groovy Jo decided to add her as a vocalist during live show performances.

“She is a fantastic vocalist, singer, and songwriter.

“Our musical styles complement each other making our creative process effortless.”

Adding that she is fortunate to work with the talented vocalist.

“On My Own” follows “Joy Kendi” and “Majirani” Groovy Jo’s first two singles from her upcoming EP, ‘A Groovy Affair.’

The two tracks prepare the way for Groovy Jo’s return to her hip-hop roots after experimenting with Afro-pop and softer R&B influences.