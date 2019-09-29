Groundbreaking ceremony for new Githurai Modern Market marked

Written By: Kevin Wachira
The groundbreaking ceremony for the new 2000 stall Githurai Modern Market marked yet another milestone in the Government's commitment to developing modern markets across the country.
The construction of an ultra-modern, multi-million-shilling market in Githurai, Kiambu County has begun.

The ground-breaking ceremony was graced by Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga and various Kiambu County leaders on Saturday.

It marked the fulfilment of a long-awaited promise by President Uhuru Kenyatta made during the 2017 election campaigns.

Hinga appealed to the contractor to complete the project funded by both the national and county governments within the one-year deadline.

The PS said the market will improve the standards and way of doing businesses for the Githurai traders.

Leaders said traders should be given priority once the market is complete.

PS Hinga together with @KiambuCountyGov Deputy Governor Dr. James Nyoro as they presided over a ceremony to handover the site for the Githurai Modern Market to the contractor.Also present were Hon. Simon Kingara MP Ruiru and Hon. Moses Kuria MP Gatundu South.

The county government of Kiambu will contribute 300 million shillings while the national government will contribute 200 million shillings for the project.

Area MP Simon King’ara called on the government to set up a police station in Githurai ward to enhance security.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria warned politicians from the region against derailing the president’s development agenda.

The new Githurai market is expected to be completed in the next one year.

 

