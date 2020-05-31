Group invents spray booth to help fight Covid-19

A group of youth in Thika, Kiambu County has invented a spraying booth to support the fight against the Covid-19.

Their innovation was unveiled as area leaders appealed to the government not to import such machines and given the innovative Kenyans a chance to showcase their technology.

Erick Karau Ng’ang’a alongside other youths from Rev Ngoima PCEA church in Thika, Kiambu County have developed the spraying machine with a motive to combat the contagious virus.

Fitted with sensors and pipes that have 18 nozzles and a motor that is fixed to a container that has disinfectants.

The automated booth machine is powered by electricity.

Thika MP Patrick Wainaina who toured the church to have a glimpse at the discovery maintained that there was no need for the government to import such equipment but support such talents.

The Chief Administrative Secretary in charge of Industry, Trade and Enterprise Development Lawrence Karanja alongside the ministry’s Principal Secretary Dr Francis Owino said the government is doing everything possible to ensure that innovations made to combat Covid-19 pandemic do not go to waste