Group launches campaign to encourage more women to cycle

A group of women under the banner ‘DadaRides’ have embarked on a cycling journey from Nairobi to Mombasa in a bid to promote the cycling sport among women.

Jennifer Kanini Salome, a remarkable veteran cyclist and founder of DadaRides says the all-female event is meant to help women get more involved and motivated about the sport of cycling.

“We started off as Dada Rides in 2018 and our goal is to inspire and encourage more women to take up cycling across Kenya” she said underscoring the benefits of cycling.

She said during the interview that DadaRides is a women-driven group that empowers women to take up cycling for transportation, fitness and source of income (that is, being a mechanic).

She said Dada Rides will endeavor to break the barriers that cycling women face in the country and encourage more women to cycle in the future.

The cycling enthusiast spoke to the press at the scenic Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa where they finished up after a three day cycling tour from the capital city.

She says participants undergo training and should expect to have that training tested comprehensively along the way.

Jennifer noted that the first step to increasing participation in women’s cycling is to simply get more women on bikes.

“What we are doing as DadaRides is to create an inviting and conducive environment for women to embrace cycling activities either for fun, fitness or as racing athletes” said the professional cyclist and triathlete.

The passionate female cyclist says they also teach new cyclists about safety and the basic skills needed to ride alongside others on the road.

She said bike rides and cycling can also be a popular means of raising money for whatever cause you happen to be championing and as such Dada Rides is out to raise money for the Ngong Forest Sanctuary.

“So for us we are raising money for a charity of our choice and that is Ngong Forest Sanctuary in Ngong Hills near Nairobi” she said and called for support to getting more women on a bike.