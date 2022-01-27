Groups receive Covid-19, climate shocks relief business grants from UNDP

The UNDP’s African Borderland Centre has given 32 groups from Lokiriama /Lorengkippi ward in Turkana County business grants as part of a Rapid Response Initiative against COVID-19 and climate shocks.

The programme is being implemented by National Drought Management Authority (NDMA).

The groups which were identified and vetted late last year by a joint team of officers drawn from UNDP, NDMA, and the County Directorates of Trade, Gender and Youth affairs, were drawn from Urum, Lorengkippi, Loya, and Lokiriama and nearby areas.

Area Deputy County Commissioner Timothy Tirop whose team supervised the distribution exercise called on the beneficiaries to sharpen their business acumen with the start-up grants received and build capital for future growth.

DCC Tirop said the grant will also fast-track the peace process in the area noting some of the beneficiaries were reformed warriors who would otherwise slide back to the acts of cattle rustling in the absence of the grants.

The grant also included the reconstruction Urum model Primary school whose infrastructure had been damaged by raging winds about two years ago.

While appreciating the program’s efforts, Tirop asked both the County Government and NDMA to closely monitor the beneficiaries and provide additional support in terms of training.

The area’s Ward Administrator Lomeyan Ewoi said that the business assets distributed included cereals, beekeeping and harvesting gears, farm equipment, livestock, fuel, cereals milling machine as well as beads as was requested by different groups.

Lomeyan added the distribution process had been preceded by peace dialogues and business skills training that also involved the Ministry of Interior through the participation of chiefs.