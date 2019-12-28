GSU officer, two civilians arrested in Mombasa for abducting woman

A Baringo based GSU officer Constable Kelvin Komora alongside two Civilians were Friday night arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Detectives in Mombasa after abducting a 36 year old Safaricom employee who works in Malindi, in a suspected loan recovery mission.

According to the DCI, the woman victim had allegedly taken a 500,000 shillings loan from one of her abductors Ms. Grace Wairimu but failed to meet the agreed repayment deadline.

Seeking the assistance of the police officer and Mr. Omar Mwanguze, the three had ambushed and forced the victim into a private car before driving off from Malindi.

Upon receiving the report of a possible abduction, the DCI detectives made hot pursuit of the nissan motor vehicle where upon being cornered, the perpetrators drove into Central Police station, Mombasa.

Victim was rescued and the three placed in custody as further investigations continue.

