GSU officers deployed in Narok after clashes between two communities

GSU Officers has been deployed at Olooloipanki and Oloruashi in Narok South following clashes between two communities living in the area.

Two people were killed and three others seriously injured after fighting erupted in the area on Saturday night following the alleged theft of a cow from one community.

Police have since arrested a man said to have taken the cow from his father’s home and is now being held at Ololunga police station.

The man is said to have instigated the violence after he claimed their cow had been stolen forcing his community to storm homesteads in the neighboring community in search of the animal.

As a result two dead people are now dead after houses were touched down while others are suffering with serious injuries.

Narok County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti who was accompanied by a security committee from Narok and area leaders said while they had managed to calm down the warring communities, it was unfortunate that they later attacked a bodaboda rider who was heading to ololunga killing him on the spot.

One of those injured during the skirmishes is now admitted at Kenyatta National hospital while the other two are at Narok referral hospital.

And as investigations continue, GSU officers and other officers will remain in the area to ensure another attack doesn’t occur.

The County Commissioner said they have agreed with the two communities that they will maintain peace adding that the GSU officers have been directed to disarm the two communities.

Area MP Korei ole Lemein plead with the two communities to stop fighting just because of one cow and urged politicians to cease from inciting the locals against one another.