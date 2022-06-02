GSU officers shoot dead 3 demonstrators in Kajiado County

Three demonstrators were on Thursday shot dead by General Service Unit (GSU) officers while eight others sustained injuries.

The incident which occurred at Masimba Trading Centre along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway was as a result of a demonstration by residents who were up in arms over rising cases of human-wildlife conflict in the Poka Kenyawa Ward, Kajiado County.

A group of irate women had barricaded the busy Mombasa road for hours paralyzing transport as they demanded justice.

According to witnesses, a contingent of the GSU officers in a truck found themselves in the middle of the chaos as the blockade had caused massive traffic.

They then tried to force their way through but the crowd charged pelting stones at the officers who then retaliated by opening fire.

Mashuru Sub County Police boss Charles Chepkong’a confirmed the incident saying police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku has since led county leaders in condemning the incident saying Kenyawa Poka area residents have been left at the mercy of wildlife in a time human-wildlife conflict has escalated.

The victims were rushed to Makindu Sub County Hospital where they are recuperating.