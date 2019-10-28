GSU, Prisons win the inaugural Nandi County Governor’s Cup  

Reigning national volleyball champions GSU and powerhouse Prisons Kenya are the winners of the inaugural Nandi County Governor’s Cup.

GSU trounced perennial nemesis Prisons Kenya in a tense final played at Kapsabet showground while Prisons Kenya ladies saw off KCB.

After ending the regular season unbeaten the paramilitary side went on to crown the Kapsabet outing by bagging the Nandi County governor’s Cup.

The Gideon Tarus charges led by the hard-hitting Abiud Chirchir, Setter Brian Melly and Nicholas Matui proved a hard nut to crack in the opening set which they easily won 25-19.

Kenya Prisons under the tutelage of David Lungaho responded well bagging the second set 25-22 before several unforced errors allowed GSU to win the third and fourth sets 25-21 and 25-17 respectively.

In the ladies category, Prisons Kenya defeated KCB by three sets to one.

Prisons Kenya won the first set 25-18 before losing the second set 18-25.

Prisons went on to win the third and fourth sets 25-22 and 25-20 respectively.

The teams will now shift focus to the national trials slated for 22nd-24th November at Kasarani Indoor gymnasium.