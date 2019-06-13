GSU take on Western prison in men’s volleyball league

The fourth leg of the national volleyball league will be held on 21st of this month at Moi Stadium, Taita Taveta County.

Reigning men’s league champions GSU will take on Western Prison, Mombasa based KPA, will face Vihiga County, KDF will up against their compatriots Kenya Army while former league champions Prisons Kenya will square it out with Western Prison.

In the women’s category, defending champions Prisons Kenya will face KDF, KCB will take on DCI, Ashton will be up against Kenya Army while Kenya Pipeline will have a date with KDF.

The league matches will precede the Taita Taveta volleyball tournament slated for 22st-23rd of this month.