GSU volleyball team finishes 9th in Africa club championship

Thirteen time national men’s volleyball champions GSU finished ninth overall at the Africa club championship that is set to end Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.

The paramilitary side failed to make it to the quarters after losing to Libya’s Asaria and dark horses Nemo Stars of Uganda in the group matches.

GSU trounced Rwanda’s Gisagare by three straight sets to finish ninth a poor performance compared to last year when the Kenyan champions finished fifth overall.

Libya’s Al Swehly will face compatriots Ahly Tripoli in the Bronze medal match this afternoon while defending champions Al Ahly will be up against perennial nemesis Smouha in the Gold medal encounter.