GSU volleyball team finishes 9th in Africa club championship

Written By: David Karanja
32

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Thirteen time national men’s volleyball champions GSU finished ninth overall at the Africa club championship that is set to end Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.

The paramilitary side failed to make it to the quarters after losing to Libya’s Asaria and dark horses Nemo Stars of Uganda in the group matches.

Also Read  Uganda beat Kenya 12 runs to 0 in baseball pre-qualifiers

GSU trounced Rwanda’s Gisagare by three straight sets to finish ninth a poor performance compared to last year when the Kenyan champions finished fifth overall.

Also Read  FKF disburses Ksh 50m government pledge to players

Libya’s Al Swehly will face compatriots Ahly Tripoli in the Bronze medal match this afternoon while defending champions Al Ahly will be up against perennial nemesis Smouha in the Gold medal encounter.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR