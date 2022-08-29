Polling is underway in Mombasa and Kakamega counties where residents are voting to elect their Governors after the exercise was postponed during the August 9 general election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) opened polling stations across the two counties at 6AM with voters streaming in cast their votes.

Security has been beefed up to ensure a smooth process with polling stations expected to close at 5PM.

The Mombasa governor race pits Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir and former Mombasa senator Hassan Omar Sarai as the front runners.

In Kakamega, Senators Cleophas Malala of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will square it out with Fernandez Barasa (ODM).

IEBC also postponed elections for Member of National Assembly in Kitui Rural Constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South Constituency (West Pokot County) and Rongai Constituency (Nakuru County).