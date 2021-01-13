Travelers be wear.

Obviously the way we travel has changed and each country has now set a few rules and regulations to regulate the ways in which people travel into their borders. Here at home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in conjunction with the Ministry of Health has set their own rules and regulations for travelers travelling into Kenya. Have a look

Travelers must have a negative COVID-19 certificate.

All passengers travelling, even only transiting through Kenya, must have a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 96 hours prior to travel, and that has been digitally verified through the Trusted Travel (TT) Initiative (www.africadc.org/trusted-travel).

All passengers must be screened on arrival

All travelers will be screened on arrival; anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will be required to quarantine in the place they are staying for the first 14 days of their stay and observe Government of Kenya protocols as directed.

All passengers must complete a COVID-19 Travelers Health Surveillance Form

All travelers arriving in Kenya must complete a COVID-19 Travelers Health Surveillance Form before their arrival, even if only transiting. After submitting the form, travelers will receive a QR code which must be presented to port health officials for them to be allowed to proceed to arrival immigration.

Quarantining

Anyone who shows symptoms of COVID-19 on arrival will be required to quarantine in their accommodation for the first 14 days. Passengers seated on two rows surrounding anyone on a flight displaying symptoms will be traced and required to quarantine for 14 days.

5. And of course all travelers must adhere to the airport safety measures.

