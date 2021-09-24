Individuals found guilty of blocking a train risk 10 year jail term

Individuals found culpable of blocking a train, risk being jailed for 10 years according to the Kenya Railways Corporation.

In a statement the Kenya Railways Corporation said that all those who will be found breaking rail traffic rules will not be spared.

The statement further warned the public to exercise caution and high alert while crossing railway lines.

The organisation said that it had noted that motorists and individuals are breaking rail traffic rules leading to accidents that can be avoided.

In 2020, the corporation registered an increase in inbound traffic across the country for freight and passenger trains.

It asked Kenyans to stick to provisions of the Kenya Railways Corporations Act (Cap 397) under section 66.

According to the Act, anyone who engages in any act which obstructs or might obstruct the operations of a train, vessel or vehicle of the corporation and might endanger the life of any person shall be guilty of an offense and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years.