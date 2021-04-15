Gulf African Bank and Toyota Kenya enter asset financing deal


Gulf African Bank customers will get up 95% asset financing to enable them purchase Hino trucks, buses and pick-ups in a deal the lender struck with Toyota Kenya.

Under the Shariah model dubbed Musharakah-based vehicle financing, both the customers and the bank will contribute to the purchasing of the vehicles creating co-ownership with a repayment period of 60 months.

“We are confident that by partnering with like-minded institutions like Toyota Kenya, we are going to play a critical role in spurring private sector growth in the country especially during this period of COVID-19 when most businesses have been affected. This financing arrangement is available to both GAB and non-GAB customers seeking Shariah compliant financing to purchase different types of motor vehicle models and motorcycles on offer from Toyota Kenya to ease their logistical challenges,” said Anuj Mediratta, Gulf African Bank Deputy chief executive officer.

Educational institutions will nonetheless receive up to 100% financing for Hino school buses, an amount payable in 60 months with a three month grace period.

Toyota Kenya Managing Director, Arvinder Reel, said the partnership with Gulf African Bank opens up more opportunities for investors or customers looking at alternative financing models for the acquisition of commercial vehicles to further their businesses.

“We however also look at this partnership as yet another route through which customers can enjoy the benefits of owning brand new passenger vehicles such as the Toyota Starlet, Corolla Cross, Suzuki Brezza and others at an affordable pricing that starts from Ksh2 million,” said Reel.

In addition, customers who may wish to purchase personal vehicles from the Toyota or Suzuki models will be offered upto 90% financing.

“We intend to continue building solid partnerships with financial institutions to ensure that more Kenyans get to enjoy the benefits of owning a Hino truck or bus. Additionally, through our growing network of branches and dealerships across the country, customers should be assured of quality Toyota Kenya service and after sales from any part of the country,” Reel added.

