Gun owners association condemn misuse of firearms

The National Gun Owners Association (NGAO) has condemned the shooting and misuse of firearms by civilians in the country Friday night.

The condemnation follows the latest incident where Kevin Omwenga, 28 was fatally shot in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

In a statement, the chairman Anthony Wahome says the use of firearms envisaged by law is only justifiable for the protection of life and property.

Wahome says most licenced civilian firearm owners are driven by the desire to help make their space safer not only for themselves and their families but also for other Kenyans.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He cites the role played by the civilian gun holders during the Westgate and Dusit 2 terrorist attacks.

He wants the security agencies, prosecution and the judiciary to ensure violators of the law get sanctioned.

The NGAO chair also urges the lawmakers to amended the law to compel all civilian firearm holders to automatically join the gun owners’ association to be able to deal with rogue members.