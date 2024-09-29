Gunmen kill seven in southwest Pakistan

Seven labourers were shot dead in southwestern Pakistan, police said Sunday, in a region where ethnic violence is being waged by militants.

The labourers who had migrated to Balochistan province from Punjab province for work were attacked at their home in a Panjgur district during the night.

“Seven labourers were killed and one injured,” said Moazzam Jah Ansari, the head of Balochistan police based in the provincial capital Quetta.

Balochistan is Pakistan’s poorest province, despite an abundance of untapped natural resources, where separatist groups have waged attacks on security forces as well Pakistanis from neighbouring provinces.

Punjabis are the largest of the six main ethnic groups in Pakistan and are perceived to dominate business, government and the ranks of the military.

In August, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed a coordinated attack that killed at least 39 people in one of the worst shootings in the region.

During the overnight assault, militants stopped cars on a highway and killed those who were from neighbouring provinces.

In April, 11 Punjabi labourers were killed when they were abducted from a bus in the city of Naushki, and six Punjabis working as barbers were shot in May.

There has been a surge in militant attacks in Pakistan’s border regions since the Taliban government returned to power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021.